Car burglarized in Palos Park near Cal-Sag Trail

A car was burglarized Tuesday afternoon in southwest suburban Palos Park.

About 2:45 p.m., a car was broken into while the driver and passenger were out on the Cal-Sag Trail at Route 83 and 8600 West, according to Palos Park police.

The passenger-side window was smashed and items from inside the car were stolen, police said. Officers are continuing to investigate.