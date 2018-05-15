Car crashes into home in south suburban Phoenix: video

A sedan crashed into a home Tuesday afternoon in south suburban Phoenix. No injuries were reported. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A car crashed into a home Tuesday afternoon in south suburban Phoenix.

Firefighters were called about 2 p.m. after a sedan crashed into a house in the 15200 block of South Sixth Avenue, according to Phoenix fire officials.

The home was damaged, but no injuries were reported, official said.