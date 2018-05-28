Car crashes into house in South Holland
Police investigate a car that crashed into a house around 1 a.m. Monday, May 28, 2018 in the 300 block of East 170th St. in South Holland. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times
A driver crashed their car into a house early Monday in suburban South Holland.
The car crashed into the house about 1 a.m. in the 300 block of East 170th Street, according to South Holland police.
The driver was treated on the scene and released, police said.
Further information was not immediately available.
