Car crashes into house in South Holland

Police investigate a car that crashed into a house around 1 a.m. Monday, May 28, 2018 in the 300 block of East 170th St. in South Holland. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A driver crashed their car into a house early Monday in suburban South Holland.

The car crashed into the house about 1 a.m. in the 300 block of East 170th Street, according to South Holland police.

The driver was treated on the scene and released, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.