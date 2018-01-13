Car crashes into La Grange Park home, causes $25K in damage

A car crashed through the front wall of a home Friday afternoon in west suburban La Grange Park.

Authorities were called at 5:42 p.m. with reports of the crash and arrived at the home in the 800 block of Newberry Avenue to discover that a car had driven backward through the front wall, according to a statement from the La Grange Park Fire Department

The driver was trapped in the car and firefighters had to “shore up the roof of the home to make the area safe” before they could extricate him from the car, the fire department said. The male driver was freed by 6:09 p.m. and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, but his condition was not immediately provided.

A firefighter also suffered a “minor laceration” during the rescue efforts, but no other injuries were reported, fire officials said. No one was inside the house at the time of the crash.

The driver apparently lives “in the immediate area,” but it was “initially unclear what may have precipitated the incident,” the fire department said.

After removing the driver from the vehicle, firefighters isolated damaged utilities and stood by while a towing company removed the car, officials said. The La Grange Park Building Department was called to the scene and the damage to the home was estimated at $25,000.