Car marked with Lyft sticker involved in Logan Square hit and run

Police are looking for a female driver involved in a hit and run that injured a 68-year-old man last week in the Logan Square neighborhood on the North Side.

The man was struck by a vehicle marked with a Lyft sticker about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the 2100 block of North Central Park Avenue, Chicago Police said. His injuries were life threatening, police said.

The vehicle that struck the man was was traveling northbound on Central Park Avenue from Dickens Avenue, and was described as a white or silver colored Nissan Versa with a Lyft sticker on the lower passenger side windshield, police said. The driver was described as a female wearing a wearing a white or beige knitted headband.

The Nissan had Illinois license plates that possibly begin with the letter A and was possibly a model from 2013 to 2017, police said.

The windshield and hood of the Nissan were damaged in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit (312) 745-4521