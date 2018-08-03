Car passenger shot and wounded in McKinley Park

Chicago police investigate a scene with shell casings in the 3200 block of South Hamilton, this appears to be related to a shooting that happened in the 3500 block of South Hoyne a few blocks away. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot as he sat in a parked car early Friday in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:30 a.m., the 20-year-old was a passenger in an alley in the 3500 block of South Hoyne Avenue when someone in a dark-colored minivan pulled up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in his back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Officers taped off a scene that appeared to be connected to the shooting several blocks away in the 3200 block of Hamilton. Several shell casings on the ground were marked with evidence cards.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.