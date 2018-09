Car passenger shot in Grand Boulevard

A passenger in the rear of a vehicle was shot Saturday afternoon in the Grand Boulevard community area on the South Side.

The 21-year-old man was in the traveling vehicle about 2:35 p.m. in the 100 block of West 43rd Street when a white car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was hit in his leg, and was dropped off at Mercy Hospital, according to police. His condition had stabilized.