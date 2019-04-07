Car strikes business after South Loop shooting

Chicago police investigate the scene where a shoot out took place causing a vehicle to crash into a building, Saturday night, in the 1000 block of South Desplaines, in the South Loop neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A car crashed into a business after being shot at in the South Loop late Saturday night.

About 11:28 p.m., people in a grey Infinity drove off a gas station lot in the 1000 block of South Desplaines Street and were eastbound when someone in a green SUV opened fire, Chicago police said.

The Infinity struck the side of a business and came to a stop, police said. No one was injured and the occupants of the car ran off.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

