Car strikes business after South Loop shooting
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A car crashed into a business after being shot at in the South Loop late Saturday night.
About 11:28 p.m., people in a grey Infinity drove off a gas station lot in the 1000 block of South Desplaines Street and were eastbound when someone in a green SUV opened fire, Chicago police said.
The Infinity struck the side of a business and came to a stop, police said. No one was injured and the occupants of the car ran off.
Area Central detectives are investigating.