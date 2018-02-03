Car struck by gunfire on I-65 in NW Indiana

A car was struck by a bullet Friday evening on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana.

Troopers responded at 6:58 p.m. to a car dealership in Highland which had reported that one of their cars had been struck by gunfire while traveling on I-65, according to Indiana State Police. Earlier in the evening, an employee had picked up a 2018 Kia Soul to bring back to the dealership.

About 6:20 p.m., the employee, a 19-year-old man, was driving the Soul north on I-65 near Merrillville when a silver car pulled alongside him, state police said. After looking over and seeing that the driver’s window was down, the employee made brief eye contact with him. He also saw two other males riding in the car.

The employee then heard gunfire, state police said. He was not injured, but the Soul was struck by a bullet in the rear passenger door.

The car that the shots were fired from is described as a silver Chevrolet Camaro with Illinois license plates, state police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident should call Trooper Jerry George at (219) 696-6242.