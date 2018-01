Car struck by gunfire on Kennedy Expressway

No one was injured when a car was struck by gunfire late Tuesday on the Kennedy Expressway on the North Side.

At 11:44 p.m., the car was struck by three bullets as it traveled north on Interstate 90 near Diversey Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. No injuries were reported.

Northbound lanes of I-90 were reopened just before 1 a.m. following a half hour closure, state police said.

No one was in custody as state police investigated the shooting incident.