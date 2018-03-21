Several imported vehicles have been stolen over the past month in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
In each incident, one or more suspects have taken older-model, imported vehicles from the area around Wellington and Kilbourn, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The most recent theft happened March 13 between 7:20 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Wellington, police said. Another occurred between 6 p.m. March 7 and 6:30 p.m. March 8 in the 2900 block of North Kolmar.
The first vehicle was stolen between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 3000 block of North Kenneth, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.