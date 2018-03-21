Car thieves target imported vehicles in Belmont Gardens

Several imported vehicles have been stolen over the past month in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, one or more suspects have taken older-model, imported vehicles from the area around Wellington and Kilbourn, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent theft happened March 13 between 7:20 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Wellington, police said. Another occurred between 6 p.m. March 7 and 6:30 p.m. March 8 in the 2900 block of North Kolmar.

The first vehicle was stolen between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 3000 block of North Kenneth, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.