Car with 2-year-old girl in back seat stolen in Lawndale

Police are looking for a stolen car with a 2-year-old girl in the back seat taken Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 12:33 a.m., a 28-year-old woman left her white 2018 Kia Forte outside of a restaurant in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt Road while she went inside to pick up food, Chicago police said. The baby was sleeping in the back seat.

The woman discovered her vehicle gone when she returned, police said.

The Forte has Georgia License plates with the number RKR7648 and was seen eastbound on Roosevelt by a witness, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.