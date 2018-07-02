Carbon dioxide leak reported at Lower West Side meatpacking plant

Paramedics were assessing multiple people at the scene of a hazardous materials situation Monday morning at a meatpacking plant on the city’s Lower West Side.

Crews were called shortly after 11:30 a.m. for reports of elevated levels of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide in the air at the meatpacking facility in the 2500 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. Firefighters were using fans to ventilate the building.

Multiple people were being checked out by paramedics, but it was not immediately clear how many would be transported to hospitals, Merritt said. Ten ambulances were dispatched to the plant.

Further details were not immediately available.