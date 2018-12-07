Paramedics save 9 from carbon monoxide leak on West Side

A paramedic holds a carbon monoxide detector, like the one used Friday morning that alerted a family of nine of near deadly levels of the gas. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

A family was not aware that carbon monoxide levels were rising to near deadly levels when they called paramedics to their home Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Paramedics were called about 8 a.m. for a person who fell in a home in the 600 block of North Sawyer Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

When the paramedics entered the building, carbon monoxide detectors they carried alerted them of very high levels of the odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Nine people, including a child, were evacuated and taken to hospitals, Schroder said. They were in good condition.

Peoples Gas was on the scene Friday morning to determine the cause of the carbon monoxide.