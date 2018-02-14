Carjacker arrested, seriously injured, after attacking owner, crashing car

A man was attacked, dragged out of his vehicle and carjacked on Tuesday evening in the Near North neighborhood.

The man, 31, was in his vehicle about 10:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West Walton when another man, 29, stole his vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The carjacker opened the door to the man’s car, hit him in the face, forced him out of the car and drove off. A few minutes later, the carjacker crashed the car into two other vehicles, police said.

The carjacker was identified by the owner of the stolen car and taken into custody, police said.

He is currently at Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition. The 31-year-old man is in good condition at Northwestern Medical Center with minor injuries, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.