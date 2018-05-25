Carjackers arrested after stealing, crashing woman’s car on Southwest Side

Two people were arrested Thursday night after they robbed a woman in Brighton Park, stole her car and then crashed it, police said.

About 11:15 p.m., a 50-year-old woman was approached by two males as she parked her car in the 4400 block of South Sacramento, Chicago Police said. They grabbed her cellphone and then stole her car.

Officers spotted the stolen car and followed it until it crashed in the Loop in the 500 block of South Congress Plaza Drive, police said.

They ran from the crash but were arrested nearby, police said. Charges were pending. Their ages were not immediately released.

An attempted robbery that happened a block away, and just minutes earlier, was believed to be related, police said.