Carjackers in custody after running away from cops in the Loop

Two carjackers are in custody after they ran away from police Tuesday afternoon in the Loop.

At 1:55 p.m. Sunday, a 57-year-old woman had just gotten into and started her 2012 Chrysler in the first block of West 127th Street when a black male opened the car door and demanded the vehicle while threatening to shoot her, according to Chicago Police.

The woman got out of the vehicle and the man drove off, dragging her a short distance, police said. She refused medical attention at the scene.

About noon Tuesday, officers spotted the stolen Chrysler near Polk and St. Louis and tried to pull it over, police said.

The driver took off but stopped about 15 minutes later near Congress and Michigan, where two suspects got out and ran away, police said.

Both suspects were quickly arrested, police said. Charges are pending against them Tuesday afternoon.

A minor crash was reported, but no one was hurt, police said.