Carjackings part of overnight crime spree from NW Side to Cicero

Three armed carjackings in a four-hour period on the city’s West and Northwest Sides are believed to be part of a crime spree that stretched into the western suburbs early Monday morning.

It all started at 1:24 a.m. with an attempted vehicular carjacking at 21st Street and 58th Court in Cicero, according to town spokesman Ray Hanania.

“Four armed male suspects, African American wearing surgical masks then fled into Berwyn and then Chicago, committing various crimes,” he said.

The first carjacking happened about 2:35 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Wellington in the Northwest Side Avondale neighborhood, according to Chicago Police. A 39-year-old man, 51-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were sitting in a black 2017 Toyota Camry when three armed males approached and ordered them out of the vehicle. The suspects took their personal belongings and then drove off heading south on Rockwell in the Camry, police said.

About 15 minutes later, three male suspects approached another male and a female in the 2900 block of North Elston in Avondale and took their four-door Toyota at gunpoint, police said.

Just before 3 a.m., three male suspects approached another driver in the 400 block of North Aberdeen in West Town, and stole his black sedan at gunpoint, police said.

Another happened about 4:35 a.m. when three male suspects approached another male driver at gunpoint in the 1900 block of West Augusta in the East Ukrainian Village neighborhood and took a white Dodge Charger with a stripe on top, police said.

No injuries were reported in any of the carjackings, police said.

The same males apparently continued their crime spree in west suburban Cicero, according to Hanania.

About 5 a.m., the suspects attempted another carjacking in the 1400 block of South 61st Avenue in Cicero. Minutes later, they stole a female’s cellphone in the 1800 block of South 61st Avenue, Hanania said.

At 5:18 a.m., they robbed a woman of her purse at gunpoint in the 2300 block of South 58th Court. Less than ten minutes later, they stole a male’s wallet and car keys at gunpoint in the 2600 block of South 59th Avenue, he said. They then robbed a couple of their wallet, cellphones and purse in the 2700 block of South 59th Avenue.

Area Central and Area North detectives are investigating the carjackings, along with Cicero and Berwyn police.