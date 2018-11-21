Carjackings reported in Portage Park

Police are warning residents about a pair of carjackings over the past week in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each case, two men have approached a victim, implied that they have a weapon and demanded the victim’s vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The first hold-up happened at 1:05 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of West Cornelia, police said. The other happened at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of North Long.

The suspects were described as two men between 20 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-6 and 6 feet tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds, police said. One was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, while the other was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit jacket.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.