Carl Buddig to open Montgomery facility

Carl Buddig & Co. says it will begin production in Montgomery this sprring. | Provided photo

Carl Buddig & Co. has bought the former Butterball facility in Montgomery outside Chicago that has been vacant since July.

Officials with the Homewood-based lunch meat and specialty meat company said they will create 250 to 300 jobs in the coming year. Production at the 280,000-square-foot facility will start this spring and it will be Carl Buddig’s fourth manufacturing site in the state. It expands the company’s Illinois workforce to more than 1,800 employees.

CEO Bob Buddig said it’s been a company priority to expand manufacturing to relieve pressure from current facilities and add capacity to address growing demand.

Company officials said they’ve posted job openings online. They said they believe there may be trained workers living in the area because the facility previously was a meat processing plant.