Man charged with murder accused of twice running over man who owned him money

A 24-year-old Elmwood Park man is accused of killing a man by running over him twice in a Northwest Side alley and then leaving the body.

Piotr Wojtania, 24, appeared for a hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Carlos Aragon, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In the early morning hours of April 8, Wojtania drove to pick up Aragon and take him to a bank to withdraw $40 that Aragon owed him, Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Crone said. Witnesses with Aragon at the time were concerned due to an ongoing dispute between the two and urged him not to go. Aragon ignored their warnings and got into the car, Crone said.

Those same witnesses would later identify Wojtania as the driver and the car as belonging to Wojtania’s girlfriend, Crone said.

Surveillance cameras recorded Aragon making a withdrawal at a Chase Bank branch and then getting back in the car, Crone said. Another surveillance camera recorded the car as it was driven into a service alley in the 3000 block of North Knox. When Aragon got out of the car in the alley and walked behind it, Wojtania drove in reverse and swerved to hit Aragon, running him over. Wojtania then drove forward, running over Aragon again, Crone said.

Surveillance footage recorded Wojtania then get out of the car, walk to Aragon’s body and look at it before driving away, Crone said. Hours later, surveillance cameras captured Wojtania return to the scene on foot and approach the body again before walking away.

About 8 a.m., a passerby saw Aragon’s body in the alley and called police, Crone said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Aragon’s death a homicide, according to county records. Crone said the cause of death was determined to be multiple injuries to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Wojtania is married with three children and has previously worked for Old Dominion freight line and as a steelworker, his attorney said. He could post $15,000 bond.

Judge Stephanie Miller ordered Wojtania held without bail.

His next court date was scheduled for Aug. 1.