Boy, 11, reported missing from Bronzeville
An 11-year-old boy has been reported missing from the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.
Carmello Savage was last seen 3 p.m. Friday at Fuller School in the 4200 block of South St. Lawrence, Chicago police said.
Savage frequently visits the Millennium Park skating rink, police said.
He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a black and white Sox scarf, khaki-colored pants and a yellow shirt with a Fuller School logo, police said. Savage is 4-foot-6-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.
Anyone who knows his location was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.