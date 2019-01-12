No bail for man charged with shooting a former friend in Lawndale

A man charged with shooting another man outside his home in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side was being held without bail Saturday after a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Carnell Morris, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery after opening fire on a 51-year-old that he’d known for over a decade. Morris was on electronic monitoring at the time of the shooting, according to prosecutors and Chicago police.

On Wednesday, Morris pulled into a gas station parking lot at 1928 S. Pulaski Rd. and walked up to a man he had known for 15 years but no longer associated with, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Britt Steinberg.

Morris shouted “what’s up,” but the man ignored him and walked into the station’s store. When he came back out to his vehicle, Morris was still there and continued shouting “what’s up,” Steinberg said.

The man got in his vehicle and headed toward his house, with Morris following him the entire way.

When they arrived at the man’s house, located at 1800 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, both men got. Morris continued to shout “what’s up,” eventually going back to his own vehicle where he leaned in through the window and took something a passenger handed to him, Steinberg said.

He then walked back up to the man brandishing a handgun and fired shots, striking him once in the wrist, Steinberg said.

A neighbor who was outside and saw the shooting ran back into his house and watched Morris drive off from the window. He wrote down the license plate number and called police, Steinberg said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his wrist and a fractured hand, Steinberg said.

The man later identified Morris, who was charged with felony attempted murder and aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm. Records show that he was outside of his assigned electronic monitoring location at the time of the shooting, Steinberg said.

Morris has an extensive criminal background with multiple charges for drug possession and unlawful use of a weapon. He has served at least 17 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, prosecutors said.

Judge David Navarro ordered Morris held without bond. His next court date is scheduled for Jan 16.