Man shot in chest in Englewood

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side.

The man was shot in the chest at 1:44 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Carpenter Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

