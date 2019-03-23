Cars broken into in Lawndale: police

Police are warning residents of recent thefts to vehicles in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In three incidents over the last week, vehicles were broken into through their windows or had car parts stolen from them, Chicago police said in an alert.

The thefts happened:

overnight Thursday in the 1900 block of South Springfield Avenue;

about 11 p.m. March 17 in the 1600 block of South Karlov Avenue; and

overnight March 15 in the 1800 block of South Karlov Avenue.

Anyone with tips was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.