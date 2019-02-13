Cars stolen from West Town: police

Police are warning residents in West Town of two recent vehicles thefts.

Both thefts happened on Jan. 29 and targeted cars parked on the road, Chicago police said in a community alert.

One vehicle was stolen at 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Halsted Street, and the other was stolen at 6:35 p.m. in the 500 block of North Peoria Street, police said. In one instance, a black car followed the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.