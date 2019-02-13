Our Pledge To You

Crime

02/13/2019, 04:41am

Cars stolen from West Town: police

By Sun-Times Wire
Police are warning residents in West Town of two recent vehicles thefts.

Both thefts happened on Jan. 29 and targeted cars parked on the road, Chicago police said in a community alert.

One vehicle was stolen at 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Halsted Street, and the other was stolen at 6:35 p.m. in the 500 block of North Peoria Street, police said. In one instance, a black car followed the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.

