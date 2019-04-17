Rental cars stolen in Chicago through ‘fraudulent’ use of app

Car2Go CEO Olivier Reppert steps out of a car from the rental program's pilot Chicago fleet at a launch event in Pioneer Court Wednesday, July 25. | Getty Images

An app-based rental car company has suspended service in Chicago after several vehicles were stolen through misuse of its mobile application.

The company “car2go” announced Wednesday that service in Chicago was temporarily shut down “out of an abundance of caution,” a company spokeswoman said.

“We are working with law enforcement to neutralize a fraud issue,” the company wrote in a tweet. “No personal or confidential member information has been compromised.”

Chicago police said some of the company’s vehicles were rented by “deceptive or fraudulent means through a mobile app.”

Several vehicles had been recovered, and persons of interest are being questioned, police said. Most of the recovered vehicles were found on the West Side.

Police said they were working with the company to account for other stolen vehicles.

Car2go, a subsidiary of Daimler North America, launched in Chicago in 2018 with 400 eco-friendly cars that could rented per minute through a smartphone app.