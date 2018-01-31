Carson’s parent closing 7 Illinois stores

The parent of Carson's is closing seven stores in Illinois. | Provided photo

The parent company of Carson’s department stores is closing seven stores in Illinois.

“We remain focused on executing our key initiatives to drive improved performance in an effort to strengthen our capital structure to support the business going forward,” said Bill Tracy, president and CEO of The Bon-Ton Stores.

Bon-Ton said it expects to close 47 stores in early 2018. The company, which has headquarters Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania, operates 260 stores in 24 states under such names as Carson’s, Bergner’s and Boston Store.

The closures affect Carson’s stores in Chicago’s Riverside Plaza and in Danville, DeKalb and Schaumburg; Carson’s Clearance Centers in Aurora and Morton Grove; and a Bergner’s in Peoria.

Store closing sales are to begin Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, and are expected to last 10 to 12 weeks.