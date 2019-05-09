Thief targets catalytic converters on South Side: police

Nine catalytic converters were stolen recently from parked vehicles on the South Side, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The converters were taken from vehicles spread out around the McKinley Park, Bridgeport and Fuller Park areas, police said. All of them were stolen during evening and early morning hours between April 26 and May 4, with seven of them being stolen between April 29 and April 30.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

