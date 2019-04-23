Catalytic converter thefts in Little Village prompt community alert

Police are warning Little Village residents on the Southwest Side to be on alert following reports of catalytic converters stolen from two parked vehicles in the area in April.

Both thefts occurred between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. April 16, police said. One happened in the 3200 block of South Kedvale Avenue and the other in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue.

Police said three males are involved in these thefts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

According to police, thieves in Douglas Park also targeted catalytic converters and other vehicle parts in April.

