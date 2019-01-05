Catalytic converter thefts reported in 4 Southwest Side neighborhoods

Police were warning residents about five thefts of catalytic converters that took place at the end of December and beginning of January in the Southwest neighborhoods of Marquette Park, Archer Heights, West Lawn and West Elsdon.

In the thefts, the catalytic converters were removed off of vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

• about 7 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 3200 block of West 66th Place;

• about 4 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 5100 block of South Kilbourn Avenue;

• about 3 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 3700 block of West 61st Place;

• about 3 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 6700 block of South Tripp Avenue; and

• about 9 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 5600 block of South Karlov Avenue.

The thief was described by police as being a Hispanic male about 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8 and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. The thief’s age was not known.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.