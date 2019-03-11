Catalytic converter thieves target vehicles across South Side

Police are warning residents about a pair of thieves who have been stealing catalytic converters from cars since last month across the South Side.

Two male suspects, possibly driving a black Chevrolet Camaro, have stolen catalytic converters from cars in the Brighton Park, Back of the Yards, Garfield Ridge, Bridgeport, Englewood and McKinley Park neighborhoods, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts have occurred:

About 3:30 a.m. March 6 in the 3400 block of South Lituanica;

Between 8:45 p.m. March 5 and 12:30 a.m. March 6 in the 5200 block of South Carpenter;

Between 5 p.m. March 5 and 8 a.m. March 6 in the 3400 block of South Marshfield;

Between 4 p.m. March 5 and 5 a.m. March 6 in the 3400 block of South Lituanica;

Between 1 p.m. March 1 and 7:30 a.m. March 3 in the 5200 block of South Nashville;

About 5 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 4900 block of South Winchester; and

Between 5 p.m. Feb. 20 and 9 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 3300 block of South Artesian.

Further descriptions of the suspects or the vehicle were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.