Catalytic converters stolen from 9 vehicles in 2 weeks on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents of a series of catalytic converter thefts in the Jefferson Park, Norwood Park East and Gladstone Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In nine incidents since March 21, thieves have cut and removed catalytic converters from parked vehicles overnight or in the early morning, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

Between about 7 p.m. on March 20 and about 5:45 a.m. on March 21 in the 5700 block of West Windsor;

About 4 a.m. on March 21 in the 5000 block of West Sunnyside;

Between about 11 p.m. on March 20 and 5 a.m. on March 21 in the 4600 block of N. Milwaukee;

Between about 8:45 p.m. on March 20 and about 7 a.m. on March 21 in the 5000 block of West Windsor;

Between about 5:30 p.m. on March 20 and about 9:30 a.m. on March 21 in the 5600 block of West Windsor;

About 4:40 a.m. on March 27 in the 5900 block of North Austin;

Between about 2 p.m. on March 27 and about 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of North Melvina;

Between about 5 p.m. on March 27 and about 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of North Markham;

Between about 10 a.m. on March 27 and about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of North Marmora.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.