Catalytic converters stolen from Jefferson Park, Portage Park

Police are warning residents of a series of catalytic converter thefts in the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Sde.

Each theft happened after a vehicle was parked for a long period of time. Thieves cut and removed the catalytic converters from the vehicles.

The incidents occurred:

Between 12:01 a.m. on August 7 and 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of West Sunnyside;

Between about 10 p.m. on August 5 and about 6 a.m. on August 6 in the 4800 block of West Winnemac;

At 3:33 a.m. on August 3 in the 5300 block of West Carmen;

Between about 5 a.m. on July 20 and about 10 a.m. on July 29 in the 4800 block of West Hutchinson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.