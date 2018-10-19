Church sex abuse crisis spurs new talk of married priests, women cardinals

The push to allow women priests has been rejected over the years by Catholic church leaders. The rationale: Jesus’ apostles were all men, priests must be as well. Shown here: a depiction of Jesus Christ by artist Stanley Gordon. | AP

The Catholic sex abuse crisis is spurring new conversations about broadening the role of women in the church and possibly allowing priests to marry.

Only unmarried men — with some exceptions — are allowed to be Catholic priests.

An article in Vice explored the concept of a married priesthood, concluding that ending the celibacy rule probably would help deal with the shortage of priests and saying it would “represent evidence of progress.”

The push to allow women priests has been rejected over the years by church leaders. The rationale: Jesus’ apostles were all men, so priests must be as well.

There’s been renewed conversation about allowing female “deacons” and also having women as cardinals.

Cardinals — the church’s leaders, who elect the pope — must be priests. But that wasn’t always the case.

Some say removing the priestly requirement for cardinals could provide a path for women to reach meaningful leadership positions.

The Religion Roundup is also featured on WBBM Newsradio (780 AM and 105.9 FM) on Sundays at 6:22 a.m., 9:22 a.m. and 9:22 p.m., except when preempted by Bears coverage. For more religion coverage, check out suntimes.com. Email tips and comments to Robert Herguth at rherguth@suntimes.com.