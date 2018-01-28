Celebrity chef says he was barred from afterparty; blames Ivanka Trump

Celebrity chef José Andrés said early on Sunday that he was kicked out of an Alfalfa Club dinner afterparty at Cafe Milano. | via Twitter

Celebrity chef Jose Andres blamed Ivanka Trump after he was denied entry to an afterparty reception Saturday night at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.

“I was a guest of the #alfalfaclubdinner2018 ‘everyone’ welcome to the after party, but I’m the only individual not allow in,” Andres tweeted. “Is because @IvankaTrump told you so?”

The Alfalfa Club is a social club that holds an annual banquet on the last Saturday in January in the nation’s capital. The club’s membership is primarily comprised of politicians and business executives.

“You should be ashamed of yourself Franco,” Andres added, referring to Franco Nuchese, the owner of the restaurant that hosted the event.

Thank you @CafeMilanoDC Franco Nuschese! I was a guest of the #alfalfaclubdinner2018 “everyone”welcome to the after party, but I’m the only individual not allow in? Is because @IvankaTrump told you so? You should be ashamed of yourself Franco.@washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/iJ5wQM18Z6 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 28, 2018

A source close to Trump said the billionaire heiress and White House staffer had nothing to do with the reception’s guest list, according to a report by The Hill.

Jorge Guajardo, the former Mexican ambassador to China, claimed in a tweet that Andres was booted from the party because “his presence made Ivanka Trump uncomfortable, The Hill reported. He added that the D.C. restaurant is the favored “watering hole” for Trump administration staffers.

In a new low for Washington, yesterday @chefjoseandres was asked to leave the Alfalfa dinner after-party at @CafeMilanoDC by its owner, Franco Nuschesse, apparently because his presence made Ivanka Trump uncomfortable (Cafe Milano is the watering hole of the Trump Admin). — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) January 28, 2018

TV host Anthony Bourdain also took to Twitter to defend his fellow celebrity chef.

“Loathsome,” Bourdain tweeted. “A grotesque betrayal of a true patriot and hero.”

Loathsome. A grotesque betrayal of a true patriot and hero @chefjoseandres https://t.co/r9E5GmhFGV — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) January 28, 2018

Andres became embroiled in a legal battle with the Trump organization after canceling plans for a restaurant at Trump’s D.C. hotel after Trump made incendiary comments about Hispanics during a speech announcing his candidacy for president, according to The Hill. The lawsuit has been settled.