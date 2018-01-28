Celebrity chef Jose Andres blamed Ivanka Trump after he was denied entry to an afterparty reception Saturday night at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.
“I was a guest of the #alfalfaclubdinner2018 ‘everyone’ welcome to the after party, but I’m the only individual not allow in,” Andres tweeted. “Is because @IvankaTrump told you so?”
The Alfalfa Club is a social club that holds an annual banquet on the last Saturday in January in the nation’s capital. The club’s membership is primarily comprised of politicians and business executives.
“You should be ashamed of yourself Franco,” Andres added, referring to Franco Nuchese, the owner of the restaurant that hosted the event.
A source close to Trump said the billionaire heiress and White House staffer had nothing to do with the reception’s guest list, according to a report by The Hill.
Jorge Guajardo, the former Mexican ambassador to China, claimed in a tweet that Andres was booted from the party because “his presence made Ivanka Trump uncomfortable, The Hill reported. He added that the D.C. restaurant is the favored “watering hole” for Trump administration staffers.
TV host Anthony Bourdain also took to Twitter to defend his fellow celebrity chef.
“Loathsome,” Bourdain tweeted. “A grotesque betrayal of a true patriot and hero.”
Andres became embroiled in a legal battle with the Trump organization after canceling plans for a restaurant at Trump’s D.C. hotel after Trump made incendiary comments about Hispanics during a speech announcing his candidacy for president, according to The Hill. The lawsuit has been settled.