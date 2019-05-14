Thieves steal cellphones from Lincoln Park stores: police

Police are warning business owners near the CTA Red Line North/Clybourn stop in Lincoln Park to be on alert after thieves shoplifted cellphones from stores in April and May.

In each of the five reported robberies, the suspects stole phones from stores in the 800 block of West North Avenue and fled on foot, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The incidents occurred between April 27 and May 2, with two happening on May 2, police said. Four happened in the afternoon hours and one in the morning.

One to three males may be involved, police said. Their ages ranged from 15 to 25 years old, with heights between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot and weights between 155 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

In March and April, police received a number of reports of carjackings in Lincoln Park.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.