Red Line phone grabbers caught on video

Police released photos of two people suspected of stealing cell phones Nov. 14 on a Red Line train downtown. | Chicago police

Chicago police released photos of suspects who allegedly stole phones from people’s hands on a downtown L train.

The robberies happened about 8:45 p.m. Nov. 14 on a Red Line train near the Harrison Street station, Chicago police said.

The two suspects grabbed cell phones from multiple people’s hands as the train approached the stop, according to police. They ran from the train.

The male suspect was described as 18 to 20 years old, between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet, weighing between 140 and 175 pounds, police said.

The female suspect had long dreads, was 18 years old, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-6 and weighing 110 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.