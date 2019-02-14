Cell phones snatched at CTA Green Line stations on West Side: police

Police are warning CTA Green Line passengers about a series of cell phone robberies and thefts reported over the past two months in the East Garfield Park and West Garfield Park neighborhoods.

At the Pulaski, Central Park and Kedzie stops, four males have been waiting until the train rolls to a stop before they grab someone’s cell phone and scram, according to an alert from Chicago police.

One of the suspect was described as a slim, 5-foot-10 black male between 15 and 23 years of age, police said. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark ski mask.

The other three were black males between 15 and 20 years old, police said.

The incidents occurred:

about 12:55 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 3600 block of West Lake;

about 4:45 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 200 block of North Pulaski;

about 9:45 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 200 block of North Kedzie;

about 7:45 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 3600 block of West Lake;

about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 4000 block of West Lake;

about 6:25 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 3600 block of West Lake; and

about 11:45 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 4000 block of West Lake.

Anyone with information on the thefts and robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.