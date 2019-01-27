Cell phone stores burglarized on West, NW Sides: police

Someone burglarized two cell phone stores this month, one in the West Side Austin neighborhood and the other in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The burglar broke the glass of the front doors during the morning and swiped merchandise from the two stores, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

about 4:23 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 5200 block of West North Avenue; and

about 3:37 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 4000 block of West North Avenue.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.