Police alert: man steals cellphones from restaurant guests

Police are warning residents of recent thefts of cellphones from people dining at restaurants downtown and on the Near North Side.

In each of the nine reported incidents, a young man approaches seated restaurant guests and distracts them with paperwork to solicit donations, Chicago police said in a community alert.

When the victims decline, the man steals their cellphone from the table and leaves, police said.

The thefts happened in the afternoon hours of:

Feb. 3 in the 600 block of North Wells Street;

Feb. 2 in the first block of East Delaware Place;

Feb 2. in the 1400 block of North Wells Street;

Feb 2. in the 300 block of West Hubbard Street;

Jan. 21 in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street;

Jan. 21 in the 200 block of East Ontario Street;

Jan. 21 in the 1100 block of West North Avenue;

Jan. 21 in the 1000 block of West North Avenue; and

Jan. 21 in the 400 block of East Illinois Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.