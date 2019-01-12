Cellphone thefts reported at Blue Line stops on the South Side

Police warned residents Friday evening about six cellphone thefts and a strong-arm robbery that took place at two CTA stops dating back to last month in the West Garfield Park and Homan Square neighborhoods on the South Side.

In the thefts, which happened at Blue Line stops at 530 S. Pulaski Road and 500 S. Kedzie Ave., the suspect waited until the train stopped, then quickly grabbed a cellphone from a passenger before leaving, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts took place at 1:33 p.m. on Dec. 24 and about 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Pulaski stop. At the Kedzie stop, they happened at 7:50 p.m. on Dec 31, about 9:25 p.m. on Jan. 1, about 5 p.m. on Jan. 2 and about 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 4, police said.

The suspect was described as an approximately 6-foot, 145-pound black male between the ages of 17 and 25 with a slim build. At times, he wore a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.