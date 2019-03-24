Cellphone thefts reported in the Loop: police

Police are warning people about a series of cellphone thefts in the Loop.

In each of the seven incidents, a man approaches people at a library or restaurant and asks for donations, Chicago police said. The man places newspapers or fliers on top of their cellphone and steals it as he picks them up to leave.

The thefts happened in the daytime hours of:

March 11 in the first block of South Wabash Avenue;

March 11 in the 300 block of South Wabash Avenue;

March 11 in the first block of North Michigan Avenue;

March 13 in the first block of South Michigan Avenue;

March 21 in the first block of Lake Street;

March 22 in the first block of North Wabash Avenue; and

March 22 in the first block North State Street.

The suspect is described as a male between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.