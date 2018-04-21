Lane closures scheduled to start Monday in Edgebrook for sewer work

Lane closures are scheduled Monday to install new sewer infrastructure in the Edgebrook neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Traffic will be shut down at the intersection of Central and Devon avenues to complete the project, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Water Management. One lane will remain open in each direction on Devon. Parking in the area will be restricted.

Southbound travelers should detour right on Touhy Avenue, then take a left on Lehigh Avenue before heading right back to Central, the department said. Northbound travelers should travel left on Lehigh Avenue, right on Touhy and then left on Central.

The work should be completed in May, the department said.