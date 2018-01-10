Got batteries? Outage stalls giant tech show in Las Vegas

Some showrooms and hallways went dark inside the vast Las Vegas Convention Center for about two hours on Wednesday. | AP Photo

LAS VEGAS — Organizers of the CES gadget show in Las Vegas say power has been fully restored at the world’s biggest consumer technology show.

Some showrooms and hallways went dark inside the vast Las Vegas Convention Center for about two hours on Wednesday. Sony, Samsung, Intel, Qualcomm and LG are among the companies with bigger booths in Central Hall, the area that was most affected and evacuated during the blackout. The official CES Twitter account says Central Hall is being reopened.

NV Energy, the region’s power supplier, hasn’t responded to requests for comments.

Rick Rohmer, a product engineer with electrical-systems specialist Legrand, said the power outage affected only part of a booth for Qi, a consortium of companies that make wireless chargers. Most of its display was lit as hundreds of attendees passed by in the dark on their way to a brightly lit giant screen TV over the convention center’s fully functioning South Hall.

“We lucked out,” he said. “If our extension cord went over there we’d be out of power.”

Several brands used the opportunity to pitch their wares. One vendor invited people to visit its booth to check out a battery pack, for instance. Intel had a tongue-in-cheek announcement for a product called “Blackout.”