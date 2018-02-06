CFD: 2 people killed in West Garfield Park fire

Two people died in a fire Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said.

Firefighters responded at 3:12 a.m. to a report of a fire at an apartment building in the 4000 block of West Wilcox, according to Chief Michael DelGreco, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department.

Crews located the fire in the second floor of the apartment building, where they found two people who had died in the flames, DelGreco said. Their ages and genders were not immediately known.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the fatalities.

The fire was extinguished, and no other victims were found inside the building, DelGreco said. No other injuries were reported.

The Chicago Fire Department was investigating the cause of the fire Tuesday morning.