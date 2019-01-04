CFD rescues dog from Lake Michigan

Police rushed the female lab to an animal hospital in the Ravenswood neighborhood. | provided by Chicago police

A dog was rescued from Lake Michigan Thursday afternoon near the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.

The Chicago Fire Department responded for a dog in the water in the 5600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

The female lab mix was recovered and then rushed by police to Jewell Animal Hospital in Ravenswood for stabilization and reunification with her caretaker, police said.

“Thanks for all the wishes and prayers, and thanks to CPD’s smart thinking and getting her here quickly,” the animal hospital posted on Facebook.