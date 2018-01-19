CFD: Woman killed in Cabrini Green apartment fire

A woman was killed in a fire Friday evening in the Cabrini Green neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The apartment fire in the 500 block of West Oak had been extinguished by about 8:20 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire had been contained to a single apartment, and the unit’s sprinklers and smoke detectors were working, according to the fire department.

A woman, whose age was unknown, died in the fire, the fire department said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

This was the second fatal fire reported on Friday. A man, believed to be in his 20s, was killed and an elderly woman was injured in a fire about 9 a.m. in the East Chatham neighborhood, according to the fire department. The man’s identity was not released Friday night.