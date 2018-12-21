Landmark discrimination suit against CHA coming to a close after half-century

Children run along the Cabrini-Green campus six months after Mayor Jane Byrne briefly moved in there in 1981 to bring attention to Cabrini's troubles. Cabrini was knocked down in part because of the Gautreaux lawsuit. | Sun-Times/John H. White.

In 1966, Dorothy Gautreaux was a fiery community organizer who lived in the Altgeld-Murray public-housing complex on the South Side.

With help from the American Civil Liberties Union, she became the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in the way public housing was located in Chicago.

In the decade leading up to her lawsuit, more than 10,000 public-housing units had been built in the city — and fewer than 100 were located outside poor, racially segregated areas, the plaintiffs said.

Eventually, the Gautreaux case played a key role in the redevelopment of the Henry Horner Homes, ABLA, Cabrini Green, Stateway Gardens and other public-housing complexes notorious for their violence and substandard living conditions.

On Friday, parties in the landmark litigation — including the Chicago Housing Authority and Business and Professional People in the Public Interest, which represents the plaintiffs and is commonly referred to as BPI — announced a proposed settlement of the 52-year-old case.

According to a news release, CHA and BPI have a come up with a “detailed road map” to complete the requirements for CHA to “offset the impacts of racial segregation caused by its historic building and tenant assignment practices.”

Their goal is to close the Gautreaux case by July 31, 2024.

In 1966, Gautreaux and the ACLU were taking advantage of the newly created Civil Rights Act of 1964 in their quest to transform the city’s public housing. But Gautreaux would not live to see their legal victory. She died of cancer months before a federal judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in 1969 and ordered the CHA to build public housing on sites scattered in predominately white areas across the city.

The court appointed an administrator to carry out the plan — and over the past five decades, CHA developments have remained under court-ordered oversight.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, in a prepared statement, said, “Today represents a major step forward in our mission to create fair and equitable affordable housing for all Chicagoans.”

Alexander Polikoff, a BPI attorney who worked on the Gautreaux case for years, called the proposal a “victory for public housing residents.”

The settlement would require CHA to abide by the “Plan for Transformation” schedule for developing mixed-income communities. One of those plans to build almost 900 mixed-income residences on the site of the demolished Harold Ickes public housing complex in the South Loop.

CHA also would have to continue to boost the number of “non-mixed-income family units” in so-called “opportunity areas” in the city and create early-learning programs at four public housing complexes based on the program already in place at Altgeld Gardens.

U.S. District Judge Marvin Aspen is being asked to hold a hearing on Jan. 17 where CHA residents and people on CHA waiting lists can sound off on the proposed settlement.

Although the Gautreaux parties lauded the decades-long impact of the case in transforming public housing in Chicago, Bloomberg News earlier this week reported on the continuing income disparity in the city’s neighborhoods.

Cook County is home to the No. 1 and No. 7 fastest-growing concentrations of $200,000-plus households in the United States, Bloomberg reported.

No. 1 is, ironically, the area around where the Cabrini-Green public-housing complex once stood. Over the past 20 years, that area’ concentration of $200,000-plus households has skyrocketed from zero to 39 percent, according to Bloomberg.

Contributing: Carlos Ballesteros