Chain link fences and gates stolen on Far South Side

Police are warning Far South Side residents of several recent thefts last week in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Someone removed and stole chain link fences and gates, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The three thefts all occurred Tuesday and Wednesday in the 9100 block of South Essex Avenue and the 9000 block of South Phillips Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.